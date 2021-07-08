Cancel
Williamsburg, VA

Two people attacked by rabid fox at Busch Gardens

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 14 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Hampton-Peninsula Health District is notifying guests and residents that on July 5 a rabid fox attacked two people at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg.

Officials said the two people involved were a man and a boy. The boy was the only one bitten and the wound was not severe. He is OK however, the prescribed series of four injections was initiated.

The animal was captured and died shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Hampton-Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Environmental Health Office, (757) 603-4277. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. The local office of Environmental Health Services said they will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

  1. Vaccinate your pets.
  2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
  3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – do not feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

There is no further information at this time.

