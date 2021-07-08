Jumpman tourney features UNC, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan

The men’s and women’s basketball teams from North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma will compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., in December 2022.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced a three-year deal with Jordan Brand for the new holiday tournament on Thursday.

The inaugural event featuring the four Jordan-affiliated programs will take place at the Spectrum Center from Dec. 20-21, 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” CSF executive director Danny Morrison said in a news release. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

ESPN networks will air the games.

Morrison said the possibility exists to expand the event to include other Jordan-affiliated schools in 2023 or 2024, or to extend the partnership into subsequent years.

“We’re hoping this will be the start of one of the most anticipated, coveted and competitive events in all of college basketball each and every year,” Morrison said. “Charlotte has all the resources to make this an overwhelming success including an incredibly passionate fan base, and we look forward to seeing this event grow in stature for years to come.”

–Field Level Media

