Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Jumpman tourney features UNC, Oklahoma, Florida and Michigan

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JS1g8_0arH0aOi00

The men’s and women’s basketball teams from North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Oklahoma will compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., in December 2022.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced a three-year deal with Jordan Brand for the new holiday tournament on Thursday.

The inaugural event featuring the four Jordan-affiliated programs will take place at the Spectrum Center from Dec. 20-21, 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring what we believe will quickly become the marquee college basketball event of the holiday season to the Queen City,” CSF executive director Danny Morrison said in a news release. “These are four of the most storied and competitive programs in the game, and we’re looking forward to the interconference play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK6Nq_0arH0aOi00 Also Read:

Baylor ends Gonzaga’s perfect run, wins NCAA college basketball title

ESPN networks will air the games.

Morrison said the possibility exists to expand the event to include other Jordan-affiliated schools in 2023 or 2024, or to extend the partnership into subsequent years.

“We’re hoping this will be the start of one of the most anticipated, coveted and competitive events in all of college basketball each and every year,” Morrison said. “Charlotte has all the resources to make this an overwhelming success including an incredibly passionate fan base, and we look forward to seeing this event grow in stature for years to come.”

Related: 2021 NBA mock draft – Top prospects, top landing spots

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Michigan College Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Sports
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, MI
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc#Jumpman Invitational#Jordan Brand#Csf#Gonzaga#Espn#Nba#Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
Related
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
carolinablitz.com

Charlotte to Host Jumpman Invitational

Jordan Brand and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday a three-year deal to host the Jumpman Invitational. The inaugural college basketball event will be held at the Spectrum arena in Charlotte, NC starting in 2022. The event, starting December 20-21, 2022, will feature North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, and Oklahoma –...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma men's and women's basketball to play in Jumpman invitational

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced that both the Oklahoma men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in 2022. This is set to take place on Dec. 20-21, 2022. Each school that originally signed with the Jordan Brand will take part. Joining the Sooners will be the Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Arizona Stateallaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Named Worst State to Live in 2021

Arizona is a land of rich history, world-renowned natural beauty and vast economic opportunity, but is it the best place to call home?. A recent report from CNBC says you’d be better off in any other state after ranking Arizona No. 1 in its list of worst places to live in 2021.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels, Jumpman take center stage in 2022

The UNC basketball program will join Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in 2022. The University of North Carolina men’s and women’s basketball programs will headline the inaugural Jumpman Invitational set to take place in Charlotte in December of 2022. Joining the Tar Heels in the star-studded event are the Florida Gators, the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners.
NBAbtpowerhouse.com

Morning Power Bar: Olympics; Jumpman Invitational; NBA Finals

This is a weekly column for BTPowerhouse that will cover a variety of Big Ten topics that might not deserve a detailed breakdown, but deserve mention. It will be similar to a news roundup with more thoughts and analysis. So, let’s jump into our Morning Power Bar. 1. The Big...
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Carolina basketball teams to be part of new Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte

A new men’s and women’s college basketball event, hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand, is headed for Charlotte. The details:. Men’s and women’s teams from North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma, the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in football and basketball. When.
Michigan StateMining Journal

Michigan Wolverines back in Jumpman men's college basketball event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Sports Foundation has announced a three-year deal with Jordan Brand to host the Jumpman Invitational, a holiday college basketball event featuring North Carolina, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma — the original four schools to sign a partnership with Jordan Brand. The inaugural event is scheduled...
MLBWRAL

Dawson Garcia to UNC

Bwwwaaaaahhhhhhhhhaaaaaaa, sure they didnt. You cant be this naive. 4 ex heel pitchers currently in the mlb... combined record 8 -18...... Rodon has 7 wins at the halfway point... just no comparison. QBU Jul 9, 11:22 a.m. Bench Warmer. View quoted thread. . and yet,. Rodon won his 7th game...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan basketball teams to face other Jordan Brand schools in Jumpman Invitational

The Wolverines will head to North Carolina in 2022 for a new marquee tournament — the Jumpman Invitational. The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand announced a three-year agreement Thursday to host a showcase that will feature the men’s and women’s basketball programs at Michigan, Florida, North Carolina and Oklahoma, who were the first four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in basketball and football.
Michigan Statewsjmsports.com

Michigan Tabbed For Jumpman Invitational

Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, and Oklahoma have been selected to participate in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. It’s a holiday college basketball event supported by the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand. The four schools participating in the Invitational are the original four schools to sign a partnership with Jordan Brand....
College Sportsoklahoman.com

OU basketball teams to compete in inaugural Jumpman Invitational

The Oklahoma men's and women's basketball teams are set to compete in the 2022 Jumpman Invitational. The inaugural event is scheduled for Dec. 20-21, 2022, inside the Charlotte Hornets' Spectrum Center. It'll feature the men's and women's teams for the original four schools to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in both basketball and football: Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Florida.

Comments / 0

Community Policy