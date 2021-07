We've got no shortage of dating shows to choose from. There's the Bachelor Nation franchise, and there's "90 Day Fiance" and the endless spinoffs that came from the TLC hit. Then there are the more outlandish ones like "Sexy Beasts," which disguises contestants in layers of prosthetics and makeup to make them look like animals and monsters. We can't forget about "Too Hot To Handle," which docks cash from the prize bag every time contestants get too physical. While all of these dating shows are high-stakes, none are quite so high as "Married at First Sight." If you thought ending "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" in an engagement was fast, then "Married at First Sight" is the autobahn of love stories.