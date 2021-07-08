$1.8 Million Payday For Pick 4 Players

Cancel
CHICAGO - The year 1963 might have some special significance for the 3,200 Illinois Lottery players who selected these numbers when playing the Pick 4 midday draw on Saturday July 3. When this combination of numbers were drawn, 1-9-6-3, those players cashed in on some big bucks- with $1.8 million in total prizes won. The Pick 4 game is an Illinois Lottery player favorite, in part because of the meaning behind the numbers selected by players when purchasing their game tickets. Whether it' Continue Reading

