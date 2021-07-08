$1.8 Million Payday For Pick 4 Players

Jalen Johnson is one of the bigger wildcards of the draft as he left Duke early during his freshman season and also departed IMG Academy midway through his senior season. "I’ve spent more time digging into Johnson’s draft standing than any other player this year," writes Sam Vecenie, who has Johnson currently slotted at No. 12. "I’ve talked to a couple of executives for teams in the teens that have told me their team will not be selecting him. I’ve also talked to four different sources that seem to think Johnson is a lock in the lottery. Honestly, I’m not sure what to think. What I do know is that teams have some real questions about Johnson’s intel report that they’re still working through. When that is the case with one-and-done guys, they have a tendency to fall on draft night. Johnson’s range starts around here and reaches into the 20s."