NOTION at 8 Years: TAVI Still Comparable to Surgery

By Yael L. Maxwell
tctmd.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight-year data from the NOTION trial again show no differences in clinical outcomes and bioprosthetic valve failure between TAVI and surgery among patients at low surgical risk, suggesting good long-term durability for the percutaneous approach where data have been sparse. “The long-term results are reassuring for TAVI both regarding clinical...

