Since the birth of bottled water, manufacturers and execs have been trying to cut down on plastic and appeal to the conscious consumer. As these things often go (see: the death of the metal straw), the movement fizzled out as boxed water lost its novelty. But in 2013, Nicholas Reichenbach was inspired to spark another conversation when he came across a mountain of plastic bottles at Burning Man. (No, it was not an experimental art installation.) Two years later, Flow hit the market.