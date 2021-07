Hummus is delicious and is definitely perceived as being healthy. But with all those carbohydrates (carbs), is hummus good for you? It may depend on what's in your recipe, and whether you make it at home or pick it up from the grocery store to eat with some veggies, pita bread, or other snacks. With varieties like red pepper, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil easily available at grocery stores like Whole Foods, this is a high-protein snack you can pick up at any time. So, is hummus healthy?