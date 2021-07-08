GUUD Wants To Close Trade Finance Gap The ‘RYTE’ Way
Singapore software firm GUUD launched a new financing technology platform Thursday (July 8), designed to help close what it calls a $1.5 trillion global trade finance gap. The platform, RYTE, will simplify traditionally manual trade finance processes and connect business users to banks and alternative financiers. It will also give users greater access to funding options to meet their working capital needs, the company said in a news release.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0