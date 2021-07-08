Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Iva Minga, MD

By Yael L. Maxwell
tctmd.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIva Minga, MD, is a second-year general cardiology fellow at the University of Chicago NorthShore Hospital, Illinois. Originally from Albania, she grew up in a family of physicians and received her education at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, where she also completed her training in internal medicine. Minga is well known in Chicago for her interest in the burgeoning field of cardio-oncology, and she was instrumental in designing and running the first support group in Illinois for patients with cardiac complications associated with cancer treatment. She is also passionate about cardiac imaging and plans to pursue training in echocardiography and MRI to aid in her ability to treat cardio-oncology patients. Personally, Minga is a new mother, welcoming her son Alexander earlier this year.

www.tctmd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Chicago, IL
Health
City
Madison, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Health#University Of Wisconsin#Md#Mri#Northshore#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Health Services
Related
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Nicole Schlechter, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer | Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. The daughter of immigrants, Nicole Schlechter was the first in her family to graduate from college. "I loved the sciences when I was growing up, and that Is what I excelled in at school, particularly the biological sciences," she recalled. After...
Health Servicesbizjournals

Efrossini Kolios, MD

Physician, Urologist at Community Care Physicians, P.C. Efrossini Kolios, MD has joined Community Care Urology - Niskayuna on River Road. Dr. Kolios is a board-certified urologist with interests in stone disease, bladder cancer, and general men's and women's urologic health. She received her medical degree from Albany Medical College and loves caring for people in any capacity. Dr. Kolios's care philosophy is to treat patients like members of her family. Her passion is driven by the enjoyment she holds in providing her patients with the best care.
Health ServicesHarvard Medical School

Stress in the System

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using electronic health records (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Calcium Precisely Directs Blood Flow in the Brain

Summary: Calcium directs blood flow in the brain by controlling blood vessel contractions, a new study reveals. Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Pastor in Orlando Florida Hospitalized, on a Ventilator with Delta Variant of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 comes to Florida, the fallout is costing lives. As Florida celebrated the month of July, complete with fireworks and BBQ celebrations, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was lurking in the shadows and waiting to pounce. And worse than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) that had reached American shores early last year, the new Delta strain is on the loose in Florida, a strain that's more contagious than the original.
Medical & Biotechhealio.com

Hooked on ID with Myron Cohen, MD

On my first day of medical school, I was assigned a physical diagnosis tutor who was a well-known infectious diseases specialist. He had encyclopedic knowledge. He was a remarkable teacher and — equally important — a great storyteller. Like a newborn duckling, I imprinted. I liked every rotation in medical...
HealthKevinMD.com

Afua Aning, MD

One of the leading reasons for provider frustration is prior authorizations. The insurance companies initially created prior authorization (prior auth) to keep down the cost of care when a service fee was the primary payment method for payers. However, it has become a hindrance for providers and staff as they spend hours waiting for authorization to provide medical care.
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Students Present Research at College of Physicians Section on Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Ten Master of Public Health students at Arcadia University presented research at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia’s Student Research Section on Public Health and Preventative Medicine. The student presentations, listed below, focused on a variety of important public health issues, including probiotic use, diabetes self-management behaviors, addiction management, and smoking cessation:
Pharmaceuticalstctmd.com

Tastes Like Ticagrelor: Mouth-Dissolving Pills Match Standard Ones in ACS

Ticagrelor tablets that dissolve in the mouth are not superior to pills with standard coatings in ACS patients undergoing PCI, based on platelet reactivity, according to the small, randomized TASTER study. The trial did, however, show that orodispersible tablets (ODT) are equally safe and effective and, as such, may hold particular appeal in this setting.
Mountain View, CAtctmd.com

First Five Patients Successfully Treated with atHeart Medical's Novel reSept™ Atrial Septal Defect Occluder in U.S. IDE Pivotal Trial

BAAR, Switzerland and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif -- atHeart Medical, a medical device company dedicated to establishing the new standard of care for closure of atrial septal defects (ASD), today announced the successful treatment of the first five patients in its ASCENT ASD U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial. This study, the company's first in the US, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the reSept ASD Occluder.
Sciencetctmd.com

DOACs May Have Advantage Over VKAs After TAVI, Study Hints

Among TAVI patients who have an indication for anticoagulation, direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) appear to provide better outcomes than do vitamin K antagonists (VKAs), according to a French registry study. Use of DOACs was associated with lower risks of all-cause mortality and major bleeding over 3 years of follow-up, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy