Austin, MN

Austin City Council votes 6-1 at Tuesday meeting to remove Dan Mueller from the city’s Human Rights Commission

 14 days ago

The Austin City Council voted 6-1 at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening to remove Dan Mueller from the city’s Human Rights Commission. The commission recently voted unanimously to remove Mueller, with a recommendation that stated the action was taken by the commission because of Mueller’s involvement with different groups whose mission does not align with the commission’s values. Austin Mayor Steve King spoke with KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment on “Wright Here, Right Now,” and stated that it would not have been fair to the members of the commission to go against their recommendation….

#The Austin City Council
