Indiana American Water on Tuesday announced that it has named Dan Halverstadt vice president of operations effective July 26. “Halverstadt will help us to further enhance our customer service throughout the state and to drive operational and financial results,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “He brings more the 25 years of leadership in both the public and private sectors and has a proven track record of delivering results in the utility industry and in service to his country in the United States Air Force.”