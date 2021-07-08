The Hanover Announces Enhancements to Its Specialized Solutions for Lawyers and Healthcare Facilities

Vocera Edge maximizes EHR investments and empowers mobile clinicians. Vocera Communications, Inc. a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.