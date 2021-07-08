Cancel
The Hanover Announces Enhancements to Its Specialized Solutions for Lawyers and Healthcare Facilities

By PR Newswire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 14 days ago

PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced investments in its Hanover Lawyers Advantage and Hanover Healthcare Facilities Advantage product suites, further enhancing the company's broad portfolio of highly specialized capabilities, including its professional liability solutions. "The enhancements made to our lawyers and healthcare facilities offerings allow...

