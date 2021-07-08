Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Tomorrow War' Sequel Talks Underway With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay Returning

NewsTimes
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle may be won, but “The Tomorrow War” continues. A week after the time-traveling alien invasion thriller premiered on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Skydance are already in talks to produce a sequel to the film. The current plan is for director Chris McKay, screenwriter Zach Dean, and stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons to all return for a second go around, but no cast deals are done yet.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Amazon Studios#Paramount Pictures#Screen Engine#The White Spikes#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Movieslrmonline.com

The Tomorrow War 2? Amazon Is Ready For A Sequel

CHRIS PRATT, EDWIN HODGE, and SAM RICHARDSON stars in THE TOMORROW WAR. The Tomorrow War had a very successful global streaming debut over the past weekend. The response of this caliber usually fuels rumors of potential sequels. According to a Deadline report, Amazon Studios is already in talks with Skydance to work on The Tomorrow War 2.
MoviesCollider

How Chris Pratt Lost His Way as a Leading Man

In 2014, there was something at least somewhat unique about Chris Pratt getting to headline a major blockbuster like Guardians of the Galaxy. True, he was a white guy named Chris, which made him one of many among Marvel Cinematic Universe leading men. However, the blockbuster landscape at this point was about finding the next teenage heartthrob in the vein of Robert Pattinson or Josh Hutcherson. Contrasting that was Pratt, a guy in his mid-30s who had abs to spare but was more dorky than dreamy. He couldn’t even hand off an Infinity Stone without accidentally dropping the precious item.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
MoviesWTKR

Act 3 Podcast: The Tomorrow War and Which Marvel "Chris" is the Biggest Star

Hello and welcome to another edition of the Act 3 podcast! This week the boys are talking about more business wheelings and dealings in the streaming space. "But business news sounds boring," you might be saying to yourself. Ok, ok. We hear you. What about trying to figure out which "Chris" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest star right now? That's right, is it Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, or Chris Pratt? See if the Chris you selected matches what Steven and Chandler think. And since we just mentioned Chris Pratt, he's in a new movie that's currently streaming on Amazon Prime. We're talking about "The Tomorrow War" this week. How does this alien invasion summer blockbuster live up to others in the genre like "Independence Day?" All that and more in this episode of Act 3!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tomorrow’s War 2 Ongoing: Amazon Bets Strong on Chris Pratt and the Aliens of the Future

The war of tomorrow, the hit new sci-fi action movie by Chris Pratt that has premiered Amazon Video recently, it will have a direct sequel. This is how the medium collects it Deadline, ensuring that Amazon Y Skydance, its main managers, are already planning the production of a second part that will maintain the main creative core of the original, that is, with Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast with the director Chris McKay.
Moviesphiladelphiaherald.com

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Black Belt' finds its director

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): 'Saturday Night Live' director Paul Briganti will helm Chris Pratt-starrer indie comedy 'The Black Belt'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt is starring and producing the project through his banner, Indivisible Productions, with producing partner Jon Schumacher. Monarch Media and its principals Steve Barnett and...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like The Tomorrow War 2 Is Happening, So Bring On The Chris Pratt Action

Following a huge streaming debut for the Chris Pratt-led science fiction movie The Tomorrow War, it looks like the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star could have another franchise on his hands. With barely a week since the film’s release, there are reportedly discussions in the works about a second Tomorrow War movie led by Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount.
Moviestelegraphherald.com

Chris Pratt rises to a blockbuster challenge: Originality

Chris Pratt might be a loyal star of two of the biggest movie franchises of the moment, between Marvel and “Jurassic World,” but even he craves something different sometimes. “I heard the grumblings that people were getting tired of those things,” Pratt said. “I felt inclined to try to do...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Celebritiesmetaflix.com

Does Chris Pratt Want to Conquer Late Night?

While promoting his film “The Tomorrow War” this week, Chris Pratt seemed to subtly express his interest in taking over late night. He hinted at this on both “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”. James Corden mentioned that Pratt’s father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenneger, had once said...
MoviesNewsTimes

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Tomorrow War: What Fans Are Saying About Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Action Movie

The Tomorrow War was originally set to be a big screen action movie that was going to open during the holiday season. Instead, it became a streaming exclusive for Amazon in the heart of the summer. While the screens we all watched it on may have been smaller, the scope of the project wasn't. The Tomorrow War is a big budget science action action movie with lots of guns and lots of killer aliens. It's everything audiences would normally be looking for in a summer blockbuster. But did fans get what they were hoping for?
MoviesNewsTimes

'John and the Hole' Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January, after which it was bought by IFC Films.
MoviesSlate

Chris Pratt, for the Love of God, Be Funny Again

Let’s not mince words: The Tomorrow War is the feel-bad movie of the year. Yes, it has the standard-issue upbeat ending in which the world is saved and a family is restored, but the journey there is a loud, gross, right-wing bummer that feels rewritten by about a dozen people with conflicting ideas about the film’s themes, story, and tone. But the movie’s most severe offense is the dogged persistence with which it squanders the considerable talents of its cast. The film is stacked with comedy veterans—Veep’s Sam Richardson, The Larry Sanders Show’s Mary Lynn Rajskub, Glow’s Betty Gilpin, and sketch comedian Mike Mitchell among them—but only Richardson is given comic material, and little of it is funny. Oscar winner J.K. Simmons appears to have spent way more time getting jacked at the gym than the writers did in crafting a coherent role for him to play. But the biggest surprise, and in some ways the film’s greatest disappointment, is the performance of Chris Pratt in the its leading role.
MoviesPolygon

In the Heights’ Leslie Grace to star in Batgirl movie

Warner Bros. has found its Batgirl in In the Heights star Leslie Grace, according to a report from Deadline. The 26 year-old actress will portray Barbara Gordon and her superhero alter-ego in the upcoming film for HBO Max. While we don’t know much about the story, we do know that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy