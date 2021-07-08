Cancel
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Opens Up on ‘Renewed Threats’ to Her Safety and the Ballot

By Adam Klasfeld
 14 days ago
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. In the weeks following the 2020 presidential election, public officials across the country who defended the integrity of the vote were subjected to hatred and threats. One of them was Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who called out former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party for stoking public rage.

