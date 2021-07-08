Cancel
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $300,000 On This To Happen

By Ben Stinar
According to Patrick Everson of Covers.com, who spoke to Scott Shelton of BetMGM, one gambler placed a $300,000 wager before Game 1 on the Phoenix Suns (at -200 odds) to win the NBA Finals over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The bet would pay out $150,000 in profit.

The article from Everson can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

