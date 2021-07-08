Cancel
Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer: Captain Carter & Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa (VIDEO)

KXLY
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a multiverse of infinite possibilities in the world of Marvel, and the newest offering, its first-ever animated series What If…? examines some of them. Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series launching on Wednesday, August 11. (Disney+ moved the release day for its originals to Wednesdays from Fridays following another Marvel series’ premiere, Loki.) What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the MCU and features fan-favorite characters including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, and Thor.

