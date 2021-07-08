Employment & Social Development Canada: Date Announced for $500 One-Time Payment, Old Age Security to Be Automatically Increased
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Old Age Security (OAS) pension provides retirement income security for seniors because it maintains its value over time, even as prices increase. Today,. Canada's. Minister of Seniors,. Deb Schulte. , announced the highest quarterly adjustment to existing. OAS. payments since. July 2014. . She...insurancenewsnet.com
