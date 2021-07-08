Student, 18, accused in deadly hit-and-run also tampered with evidence, deputies say

A Pompano Beach high school student was driving without a license when she hit a man, kept driving, then wiped the car down with bleach and ditched it in order to avoid arrest, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Janiya Davis, of Pompano Beach, drove home after the crash without stopping and called her boyfriend, who helped her with the bleach and getting rid of the car.

Davis, 18, was driving her cousin’s car at about 1:15 a.m. on June 28 when she struck and killed the victim, who was crossing the eastbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard in central Broward when he was hit, deputies said.

Davis and her boyfriend later called the cousin and asked her to call Sunrise police and report the car stolen, Assistant State Attorney Ross Weiner said in court Thursday.

Weiner said deputies were looking for the car for a week before it was found.

“They finally spoke with the owner of the vehicle who told the police it was actually Ms. Davis who was driving the vehicle at the time,” Weiner said, “and had her file that report to avoid being caught.”

Davis has no prior arrests and confessed to deputies after her arrest Wednesday, he said.

He added that Davis has never had a driver’s license.

Davis faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and driving without a license causing death.

She is being held at the Broward Jail on bonds totaling $101,000.

“From what I read [in the arrest report], it sounds like someone who got really scared and made some bad decisions,” Davis’s defense attorney Sheila Zolnoor said.