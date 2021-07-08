Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: OMG! Stitch Rayburn Has A Sister In Genoa City?

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Y&R spoilers hint that Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) has a connection to one of the newbies. As soap fans know, the characters always have a relation to someone – past or present. Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) previously mentioned her long-lost brother who she no longer speaks with. Fans know this wasn’t some random mention. They have a feeling that this man will show up in Genoa City sometime soon.

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 18

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Carrigan
Person
Melissa Ordway
Person
Peter Bergman
Person
Hunter King
Person
Camryn Grimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y R#Genoa#Y R#Gc#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Why Tara Might Not Be Telling The Truth About The DNA Test

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) sure has a lot of explaining to do. There’s speculation that the beautiful blonde may have faked her DNA and cancer tests in order to dupe the two men that are in her life right now: Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). But if there’s anything that we’ve learned about life in Genoa City, it’s that you can’t lie for too long and think that you’ll get away with it. Here’s what you need to know.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Ben Rayburn Ashland Locke’s Doctor?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and rumors tease that the timing of the arrival of Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) staying in Genoa City indefinitely seem to not be so coincidental. Viewers of The Young and The Restless will recall Locke has cancer and Stitch is staying in Genoa City a lot longer than he claimed to be. Could Stitch actually be Ashland Locke’s doctor?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Michael Mealor OUT – Kyle Leaves With Summer?

Michael Mealor is leaving The Young and the Restless. That means that Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman (Hunter King) could end up together after all. On Monday, June 28, viewers witness Summer leaving Genoa City for Italy. This seemed like the end of Kyle and Summer’s relationship. She even gave...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s Next Lady Lined Up, Donna’s Love Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 5 reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) moves on. After learning about “Quarter”, he is single again. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) tells Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Eric is her true love. She kept quiet and didn’t make a move out of respect for his marriage, but now he’s back on the market.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Will Win But Tara Will Lose

The Young and the Restless spoilers document that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) has convinced Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) that her merger plan is solid. In contrast, his duplicitous wife has concocted a flimsy plot that has various holes and seems prone to eventually collapse. Summer Newman (Hunter King) is outraged...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Leak: Nick And Phyllis Get Two Kids Back?

The Young and the Restless could see the return of two of Nick and Phyllis Newman’s kids. As fans know, Summer Newman (Hunter King) is no longer on the show. Her character took off for a new life in Italy. It sounds like everything she could’ve wanted. However, she wanted a life with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), who has to deal with the realities of being a young father in Genoa City.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Young And The Restless: Plotline Predictions For July 2021

What has brought Stitch back to Genoa City? Will Chance make a comeback this month? Is Ashland fooling Victoria? Now that Sally has everything she wants, will she finally be happy? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some Young and the Restless (Y&R) plotline predictions for July 2021.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Dangerous, But Is She Deadly? Ashland Misdiagnosed

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) was described as “dangerous.” However, what exactly does that mean? Is she simply a relationship destroyer or someone that causes emotional damage? Or is she dangerous as in deadly? She knows no limits and suddenly, Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) has been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. However, could he have been misdiagnosed?
TV SeriesCanyon News

Murder Mystery Mess On “Bold And Beautiful!”

HOLLYWOOD—This is hands down the worst twist I have ever seen in Daytime TV. “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been teasing for weeks an epic murder mystery that literally left me aghast, but not in a good way. Liam and Bill Spencer were arrested for the murder of Vinny Walker, Thomas’ bestie, the one who altered Steffy’s paternity results to make it look like Liam was the father of her baby not Finn. I mean to tease a freakin’ murder mystery, and for the audience to discover it was a suicide, c’mon?! First off, Vinny recorded the suicide as it was apparently transpiring because Liam and Bill’s voices could be heard.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Stars Mourn Death Of Stuart Damon

Stars of General Hospital are taking to social media to remember Stuart Damon after hearing of his death. On Tuesday afternoon, news emerged that Damon had died at the age of 84. Over the years, Damon played a prominent role on General Hospital. He’d played Dr. Alan Quartermaine for three decades and he clearly left quite an impression on his former co-stars.
TV Seriesfame10.com

We Weigh In: Who Is The Mysterious Figure Watching Abby On Y&R?

In an eerie scene from the June 18th episode of The Young and The Restless (Y&R), a mysterious figure was seen looming over Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) as she slept. There was no way of identifying the shadow, but it resembled a man. Abby wasn’t the only one who woke...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ Two Week Ahead Spoilers: Sami Continues To Lie, Gabi & Jake Catch A Break

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks, beginning Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 9, reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) continues to lie to EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Sami’s house of cards (and lies) is on shaky ground as she frantically tries to prevent her husband from learning about her affair. Also, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) stumble across a juicy tidbit that could benefit Jake and destroy another DiMera brother. Plus, the Summer Whodunnit kicks off when a dead body washes ashore on the NBC soap.

Comments / 18

Community Policy