Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Star Trek Harry Mudd spin-off that never was

By MeTV Staff
metv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intergalactic con man almost got his own Star Trek series. Harry Mudd is a beloved Star Trek universe icon known for being a human rogue and trader/smuggler. In the series, Mudd disappeared with his fiancée's dowry during the Federation-Klingon War. Later he shared a prison cell with Captain Gabriel Lorca and Lt. Ash Tyler.

www.metv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Nbc#The Voyage Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek The Next Generation: Lore was going to be a love interest for Data

Star Trek: The Next Generation was going to see Lore as a love interest for Data. Remember Lore? The Star Trek: The Next Generation character that was just Brent Spiner but as a different version of Data, essentially? Most do, and most remember him as Data’s “evil twin”. It was an intriguing angle for the show and one that showcased both the good and bad of creating sentient life within computerized machines.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Enterprise was going to have Jonathan Archer as a villain

Star Trek: Enterprise introduced a mysterious figure who would’ve been Jonathan Archer. Fans of Star Trek: Enterprise will remember the anonymous figure from the future that sought to cause problems for Jonathan Archer. Dubbed by fans as “Future Guy”, he debuted in the series premiere and was working with the season one villains, the Suliban as a way to alter the future. He only appeared in five episodes but his influence over the story was felt throughout all four seasons.
TV SeriesIGN

The Witcher: Blood Origin - Star Trek Discovery Star Joins the Cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin has expanded its cast with Star Trek: Discovery alum Michelle Yeoh. Netflix announced on Tuesday that Yeoh will play Scían in the upcoming prequel series. Scían is described as being the "very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves" and, according to her official character description, "no one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel casts Star Trek: Discovery actress

For everyone out there excited for The Witcher season 2, remember that there’s still a prequel coming in The Witcher: Blood Origin! We’ve got a little bit to discuss there when it comes to casting, and it’s great news for all fans of Star Trek: Discovery. According to a report...
TV Seriesgoombastomp.com

Star Trek: The Next Generation Series Finale is Pretty Much Flawless

Star Trek: TNG, “All Good Things…” is a touching conclusion to the series. There comes a time when all things must come to a close, and when it happens, all one can truly hope for is that this closure, in some way, lends the satisfaction to assuage the loss. It seems like a strange notion now, when every fictional story has to have an “epic conclusion,” whether it be Batman, Lost, or Harry Potter, but there used to be a time when one could wrap up a fable by essentially allowing it to continue off-camera. Rather than tear up the universe established by years’ worth of scribbling and shooting, that world could be allowed to carry on. The characters wouldn’t die; we’d just be saying goodbye. One of these shows, an iconic slice of visionary television ambition (read philosophically adjusted re-hash), took this seemingly indecisive tact and delivered one of the most satisfying small screen finales ever.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Sonequa Martin-Green On ‘Star Trek,’ Parenting and ‘Space Jam 2’

Sonequa Martin-Green is balling. The actress experienced her first real measure of fame killing zombies as the sharpshooter Sasha Williams for several seasons on The Walking Dead. She then made history as the first African American female lead of a Star Trek series when Discovery debuted in 2017. By the end of its third season, Martin-Green’s character, Michael Burnham, had settled into the captain’s chair. Now, Martin-Green co-stars alongside LeBron James and a bunch of beloved Looney Tunes animated characters in the eagerly anticipated big-screen sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Kicks Off Last Season 1 Ep Filming Today

The last time we checked in on Paramount+'s upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we learned who else was joining the spinoff series to direct and write the Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Science Officer Spock)-starring series. Amanda Michael Row (Nancy Drew, Siren) shared an image of a clapperboard to confirm they're directing the eighth episode of the season, while writer Onitra Johnson also checked in via social media to celebrate their first week "ever-ever!" on set. But that was back in the beginning of June; nearly a month later, we have an update directly from Mount himself- one that shows they've been quite busy the past few weeks. "Last ep of Season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one," Mount wrote in a tweet. "Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Picard trailer hints at connection to DS9

Could Star Trek: Picard be connected to Deep Space Nine. Season two of Star Trek: Picard will debut next year, and so far, we haven’t gotten much information about what to expect from the Patrick Stewart led series except for a teaser and a slightly longer trailer. And both have Generation Films wondering if there is a connection between Picard and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
TV Seriesmycentraloregon.com

'SpongeBob Squarepants' spin-off 'The Patrick Star Show' debuts today

Fans of SpongeBob Squarepants, rejoice: The Patrick Star Show debuts today on Paramount+. Bill Fagerbakke [FOG-ger-bahk] reprises his voice role as the titular pink starfish. The show also features Tom Wilson voicing Patrick’s dad, Cecil Star, and Cree Summer as Patrick’s oddball mom, Bunny. There’s also Patrick’s genius grandfather, GrandPat, voiced by Dana Snyder, and Patrick’s kid sister Squidina, who’s played by Jill Talley.
ComicsComicBook

Star Trek Universe Programming and Panels Announced for Comic-Con by Paramount+

Paramount+ is bringing the Star Trek Universe to Comic-Con@Home. On Friday, July 23rd, beginning at 10 am PDT, Paramount+ will present back-to-back panel sessions with the cast and producers of its two Star Trek animated series, the upcoming kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, headed into its second season in August. The Star Trek Universe will kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block focusing on the streaming service’s upcoming animated series, with more panels to be announced. Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.
TV SeriesGamespot

Witcher Spin-Off Show Casts Star Trek Discovery's Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh has joined that recast of The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Star Trek Discovery star will play a character named Scían in the spin-off from Netflix's fantasy show The Witcher. Netflix has released a description of Yeoh's character. It reads, "Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe...
Movies/Film

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Coming From ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

Hot on the heels of the news that WandaVision scored a whopping 23 Emmy nominations comes a little piece of info that may be of interest to Star Trek fans. Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions have reportedly beamed up Matt Shakman, who helmed all eight episodes of WandaVision, to direct the next Star Trek movie.
MoviesStarTrek.com

Cool Star Trek Titles for Your Summer Reading

At long last, summer is here! School’s out and many of us are relishing the opportunity to kick back in our back yards or by the neighborhood pool or on a nearby beach and relax after the century that was 2020. What better way to pass the time in such settings than with a good book in your lap or even in your ears?
TV SeriesCollider

How This 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Quote Changed the Way I Look At the World

There are so many great, important, classic moments of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but the quote that means the most to me, the one that I think about so often it's become a mantra, is not “Five card stud, nothing wild. And the sky’s the limit” or “Fear is the true enemy." Instead, it's a simple line from "Remember Me," a fourth season emergency-of-the-week episode: "If there's nothing wrong with me, maybe there's something wrong with the universe."

Comments / 0

Community Policy