Mower County logs 4,728 cumulative COVID-19 cases for a second straight day Thursday
Mower County logged 4,596 confirmed and 132 probable COVID-19 cases for a second straight day Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,728 since the onset of the pandemic, according to statistics released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,977 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 597,600 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.www.myaustinminnesota.com
