Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mower County, MN

Mower County logs 4,728 cumulative COVID-19 cases for a second straight day Thursday

myaustinminnesota.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMower County logged 4,596 confirmed and 132 probable COVID-19 cases for a second straight day Thursday for a cumulative total of 4,728 since the onset of the pandemic, according to statistics released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials stated that 42,977 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 597,600 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mower County, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Government
Olmsted County, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
County
Olmsted County, MN
Mower County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Mower County, MN
Health
County
Mower County, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: A mostly empty Olympic Stadium awaits opening

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony is about to begin, 364 days behind the original schedule and with a very different feel than what was originally intended before the pandemic changed everything.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy