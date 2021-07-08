Peru vs Colombia Live Online: Schedules and TV Channels Watch Live Football for Free, Copa America 2021 Third American TV | கோல் கராகோல் | NCZD | DTPN | pe co | Game Total

Both Colombia and Peru were painstakingly close to realizing their dreams of playing in the 2021 Copa America final, with Colombia losing to Argentina on penalty kicks and Peru being edged out by Brazil 1-0 in the semifinals. But both teams will look to finish the tournament on a high note with a win in the third-place game on Friday night. Peru brings an inspired attack to the table that has produced eight goals during Copa America 2021, while Colombia's defense has shined by allowing just five goals in six games.