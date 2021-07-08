Man charged after firing an AK-47 near police officers

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police charged a Jackson, Tennessee man with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm after officers said the man fired shots from an AK-47 near where officers were making a traffic stop.

It happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

Three officers were conducting a traffic stop on Frank Maynard Drive near the Primary school when they heard gunfire nearby.

The gunfire was so close the officers said they heard tree limbs breaking from the rounds being fired in the wooded lot between the officers and Ewell Street.

The three officers abandoned the traffic stop and immediately responded to Ewell Street along with other DPD officers.

A search of the area and interviews with people who heard the gunshots led the officers to the 1500 block of Ewell.

Officers said they spoke with Jeffery Atwell, 25, who lives in the home. Atwell told them fireworks were being shot.

Marcus Akins of Jackson was also inside the home.

According to police, Akins, 24, was known to law enforcement as a convicted felon and wanted for failure to appear.

Officers located an AK-47 that was still hot to the touch lying next to Akins’ chair. There were also two magazines loaded with 7.62 ammunition inside the house and spent shell casings outside of the residence.

Akins is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangerment due to the close proximity to the officers on the traffic stop, heavily traveled roadway, school, and homes.

Akins was jailed pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Atwell was cited to court and released with a citation for manufacture, sale, and discharge of fireworks.

