Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Loved-Up Vacay in Italy
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are going strong!
The couple escaped on a romantic getaway to Italy, and were spotted looking loved-up on a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea.
In the photos, Harry, 27, and Olivia, 37, are seen kissing, dancing, and sunbathing together.
On the leisurely outing, Harry wore black swim trunks, a blue hoodie, and a blue cap, while Olivia stunned in a high-waisted navy bikini.
The couple has been vacationing in Italy for the past week, and DailyMail.com was first to post the pics.
Styles and Wilde have been linked since attending a wedding together in January, after meeting on the set of her film “Don’t Worry Darling.”
News of the romance came a few months after she called it quits with fiancé Jason Sudeikis.
Comments / 0