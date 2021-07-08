Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqi2j_0arGxO0H00

CINCINNATI — The AFC North is one of the best divisions in the NFL. There are three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and plenty of offensive firepower.

Who would make your AFC North All-Star offense? NFL.com posed the question on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson may have his limitations, but he'd be my choice at quarterback. The former NFL MVP should become a better passer with a guy like Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver.

Taking a rookie like Chase may sound questionable, but the decision is easy. Nick Chubb is the best running back in the AFC North. Taking him over Joe Mixon means Chase only had to beat out Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster at receiver.

Eric Ebron isn't the best tight end in the division. That title belongs to Mark Andrews, but he's good enough to fill the final spot of the All-Star team.

A quartet of Jackson, Chubb, Chase and Ebron would be tough to beat.

Did I get it right?

Should Burrow be the quarterback? What about rolling with Mixon at running back and inserting Odell Beckham Jr. in at wide receiver?

Tweet us your answers and remember you can only pick one player from each team.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 1

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
249
Followers
550
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#The Afc North#Nfl Com#Mvp#Hollywood Brown#Jackson Chubb Chase#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLVox

I’m a gay ex-NFL player. I can’t wait until players like Carl Nassib don’t need to “come out.”

This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Baker Mayfield brings up great point about COVID vaccine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield weighed in on the discussion of COVID-19 prevention and how vaccines can benefit teams. We’ve seen the hesitation for professional athletes to not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but also support and rally behind vaccine education. One quarterback has made a point to say that he’s not going to disclose his vaccination status in hopes to sway people one way or another.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Former Steelers Cornerback Endorses Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is a polarizing figure among Cleveland Browns fans and around the NFL. Entering his fourth season, the first overall draft pick in 2018 has definitely had his ups and downs, as have the Browns. However, the tide appears to be turning, and 2021 could be Baker’s year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Photo

Today’s an important day for Pittsburgh Steelers nation. With players rolling up the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Day 1 of 2021 training camp, Wednesday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of the preseason for the reigning AFC North regular-season champs. Just as he has for the...
NFLSportsGrid

AFC North Quarterback Rankings

The AFC North is a division filled with talented quarterbacks going into 2021. Between Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, there’s tons to work with here, old and new. We’re seeing a changing of the guard a bit in the division where, for the first time in maybe ten years, there are quarterbacks in the division that might be better than Big Ben.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Eagles land star cornerback Xavien Howard in latest Bleacher Report mock trade

Trade rumors have been swirling around Dolphins standout CB Xavien Howard for some time now. Howard signed a 5-year, $75M extension back in May of 2019 and is now looking for a raise after leading the league in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20) last season. In addition, he's the first player to have double-digit INTs in a regular season since Antonio Cromartie had 10 in 2007.

Comments / 1

Community Policy