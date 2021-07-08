Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

CINCINNATI — The AFC North is one of the best divisions in the NFL. There are three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and plenty of offensive firepower.

Who would make your AFC North All-Star offense? NFL.com posed the question on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson may have his limitations, but he'd be my choice at quarterback. The former NFL MVP should become a better passer with a guy like Ja'Marr Chase at wide receiver.

Taking a rookie like Chase may sound questionable, but the decision is easy. Nick Chubb is the best running back in the AFC North. Taking him over Joe Mixon means Chase only had to beat out Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster at receiver.

Eric Ebron isn't the best tight end in the division. That title belongs to Mark Andrews, but he's good enough to fill the final spot of the All-Star team.

A quartet of Jackson, Chubb, Chase and Ebron would be tough to beat.

Did I get it right?

Should Burrow be the quarterback? What about rolling with Mixon at running back and inserting Odell Beckham Jr. in at wide receiver?

Tweet us your answers and remember you can only pick one player from each team.

