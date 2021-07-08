Cancel
Chicago, IL

Annette Nance-Holt Becomes Chicago's First Black Woman Fire Commissioner

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 14 days ago
Nance-Holt is the first woman ever to assume the role in the history of the city’s fire department.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

