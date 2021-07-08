Will Dr. Bronner’s Chocolate Change My Life the Way Its Soap Did?
It’s time for Dr. Bronner’s hive to rise up. This is our moment, we can now have our soap and… chocolate, too? In early August, the giant of natural soaps will release a line of chocolates that, the company hopes, will bring more equity and transparency to an industry that faces crises of both environment and labor. But how will it compare to the company’s legendary non-food products? Can it scrub my life clean?www.eater.com
Comments / 0