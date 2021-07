This has been a fascinating year for all the Fast and Furious fans around the world. With Dom and the team taking on Dom’s brother, Jakob, and known cyberterrorist, Cipher, the game just got more complicated. There has been a lot of action at play. And to be honest, some events have taken a turn that shocked fans to their very core. So let us what F9 did to us. We want to see the possibilities that the new movie has opened up for us.