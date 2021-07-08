Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Guy Steals Old Lady`s Purse and Runs Away, Gets What He Deserves — Story of the Day

By Roshanak
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man steals an old lady’s bag right outside church and runs away, but he gets the surprise of a lifetime when he tries to resell her things. A typical Sunday morning for Mrs. Collins includes going to church. Today was a little bit chilly so she wore her nice coat and decided to use her expensive bag. The elegant woman completed the look with a scarf wrapped around her hair and went out the door.

news.amomama.com

Comments / 10

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
289K+
Followers
29K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Heart#Police Academy#The Next Day#Security Guards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

Dog Goes Missing Only to Return to Ring Doorbell in Middle of the Night

When fireworks went off last Sunday in a neighborhood in Greenville, South Carolina, Rajah the dog jumped over her owners' fence and bolted, clearly frightened. The 18-month-old lab-Catahoula Leopard Dog mix belonged to couple Mary Lynn and Ryan Washick, who were worried as to her whereabouts. "Ryan and I were...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Man Insults Woman Whose Baby Stared at Him, Gets What He Deserves in a Few Seconds — Story of the Day

Lisa was just trying to enjoy a sunny Sunday morning with her baby and dog when a rude man ruined everything. But Karma acts fast and he learned his lesson within seconds. It’s a beautiful Sunday morning, “The perfect weather for a walk in the park and an espresso afterward, right baby Mario?” says Lisa to her son, a cute one-year-old cute boy.
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.
Public SafetyPosted by
Davenport Journal

Pregnant teen loses her baby after being kicked in the stomach and stamped on in an unprovoked attack

Caught in a completely unprovoked attack, a young woman was assaulted by a group of four to six women who stole her money and her phone. But the most precious thing that was taken away from her that night was her unborn baby. On July 11, she was watching the Euros final at a pub with her aunt and a friend. At around 11 p.m., they began leaving the pub, and that’s when a fight broke out with the other girls.
Public Safetyridgewoodpost.com

VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Boy Hunted Down and Shot Outside Jamaica 99 Cent Store Sunday

The police have released dramatic video footage of a 16-year-old boy being hunted down and shot in broad daylight outside a 99 cent store in Jamaica Sunday. The video, released by police Monday, shows the teen attempting to evade a gunman outside 110-52 Merrick Blvd. at around 2:20 p.m. and then getting shot in the leg as he tries to run for safety.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Abducted as a Boy 24 Years Ago Finally Meets His Parents

Guo Gangtang's 2-year-old son was abducted from outside his home in 1997, and more than two decades later, he was reunited with his son, who is now 24 years old. Video footage that captured the reunion between Guo Gangtang and his 24-year-old son, Guo Xinzhen, showcases that the moment was particularly emotional and for a good reason.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Pregnant barber shop owner refuses to cut the hair of clients who have received a Covid jab in outlandish attempt to 'protect her family' - with health minister calling her views 'wrong on so many levels'

A hairdresser has refused to cut the locks of clients if they have received a Covid vaccine, prompting widespread criticism from the community and health officials. The pregnant owner of Sweeney Todd Barbershop in the Perth's south-west made a post through the salon's Instagram page urging clients who had booked haircuts to cancel if they had received the jab.
Petsbigcountryhomepage.com

Sweet little Bambi needs a forever home

Bambi is a sweet little chihuahua mix who’s ready to meet her new best friend. You can meet her or her sibling Bandit at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

Comments / 10

Community Policy