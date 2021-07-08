Graffiti art in the 21st century

Although it dates to 1142, the Novacella Abbey still plays a 360-degree role in the life of the South Tyrol region outside Bressanone The complex is an epicenter of spiritual, scholarly, viticultural, community, tourist, and business activities in the picturesque alpine community. As in a village, these disparate enterprises are manifest in an almost 900-year accretion of architecture: Diverse detached buildings range from chapels, residences, and classrooms for boarding school students to a historically significant library and one of the oldest active wineries in the world. This June, a new entrance and extension opened in three converted, abutting buildings to host the abbey’s museum, a collection of cultural artifacts that includes altarpieces, religious sculptures, liturgical objects, frescoes, and even scientific devices. Designed by Cairo-born Sandy Attia and Trieste-born Matteo Scagnol of MoDus Architects, the project—equal parts demolition, restoration, and renovation—embraces and unifies the abbey’s conspicuous heterogeneity.