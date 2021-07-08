Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex, Western Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex; Western Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN UNION AND ESSEX COUNTIES At 325 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Far Hills, or 8 miles southwest of Morristown, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds up to 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations that could be impacted include Bloomfield, Orange, Summit, Millburn, Caldwell, Fairfield, East Orange, Irvington, West Orange, Montclair, Belleville, Livingston, Maplewood, South Orange and Verona.alerts.weather.gov
