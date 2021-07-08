Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland First Lady Visits Art League

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her visit to Ocean City last week, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan was joined by Rina Thaler, the Art League of Ocean City’s executive director, and Megan Burak, Art League staff member and winner of the Best in Show for her painting “Sirra.” The award is part of the annual Beverly Bassford Juried Group Show running through July at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Additionally, Thaler presented Hogan with donations of art that will be included in the “Yumi Cares” auction in the fall. Yumi Cares is the First Lady’s nonprofit organization she founded that uses art as a positive influence for children dealing with cancer.

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Ocean City, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Ocean City, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yumi Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#The First Lady
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics: What to know about the 2020 Games

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started. It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy