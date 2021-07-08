Cancel
Marjorie Taylor Greene compares shooting of Ashli Babbitt to George Floyd's murder and says she is treated like a Nazi on social media

By Katelyn Caralle, U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the police killings of George Floyd and Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday and said she's treated like a 'Nazi' on social media.

'If this country can demand justice for someone like George Floyd, then we can certainly demand justice for Ashli Babbitt and everyone deserves to know who killed her,' Greene told Newsmax in an interview Wednesday.

She demanded: 'We need to know who it is.'

Babbitt was a military veteran who Greene described as 'a passionate patriot,' while she said Floyd was a black man with a criminal record.

Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison last month after he was found guilty of murder for holding his knee on Chauvin's neck during an arrest.

Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 Capitol attack as she joined a group of rioters trying to breach a congressional chamber. The identity of the officer who shot her has still not been released.

Greene also claimed during the interview Wednesday she is treated like a Nazi – even though it was the Georgia congresswoman who compared President Joe Biden's coronavirus-related policies to the Holocaust and 'brown shirts.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBaID_0arGwN0v00
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (center) on Wednesday compared the police-killings of Ashli Babbitt (right) and George Floyd (not pictured). She also said conservatives are treated like Nazis on social media 

'Not only are we banned or suspended or completely kicked off and never allowed back on for speaking our political beliefs and speaking our minds, but we are treated as if we're second-class citizens for holding these opinions,' Greene said of social media platforms' bias against conservative voices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCG4a_0arGwN0v00
George Floyd (pictured) was killed May 25, 2020 at the hands of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin and Babbitt was shot by a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 attack

She told right-leaning network Newsmax: 'For the past four to five years we have heard the media slander us as Nazis, fascists, deplorables, Neanderthals and all kinds of nasty names.'

Greene's comments came the same day former President Donald Trump launched a class action lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter after they deplatformed him in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

The conservative representative has made a few off comments inflating mask policies and Biden's door-knocking vaccine campaign to the Holocaust and Nazi Germany.

'Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,' the Georgia congresswoman wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon of Biden's 'targeted' campaign.

'People have a choice, they don't need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,' she continued.

'Brown shirts' is a reference to the official uniform of the SA or Sturmabteilung, which means 'assault division', where members wore brown shirts and brown ties.

Greene tweeted: 'You can't force people to be part of the human experiment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H74fl_0arGwN0v00
Despite claiming she's called a Nazi, Greene likened the Biden administration's coroanvirus policies to Nazi Germany. She said Tuesday Biden is sending out 'medical brown shirts' to peoples' homes and 'ordering vaccinations'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN57H_0arGwN0v00
President Joe Biden revealed in Tuesday remarks a new initiative of 'COVID-19 surge response teams', where neighbors go door knocking to urge their unvaccinated neighbors to get the jab

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded on Wednesday morning: 'I will tell you we don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. So I can assure everyone of that.'

'What we've seen over the course of the last several months is that one of the biggest barriers is access. And people knowing when they can get the vaccine, where they can get the vaccine, the efficacy and safety of the vaccine,' Psaki told CNN's New Day.

'It's up to every individual to decide whether they are going to get vaccinated, but especially… this is about protecting people and saving lives,' she added. 'That's a role we're going to continue to play from the federal government, and use any of the tools and tactics that we think will be effective.'

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, the only three administered in the U.S., were approved for emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.

A EUA, however, allows the FDA to approve a drug or vaccination during public health emergencies and does not require the same requirements be met as a full approved drug – just as long as the relevant statutory criteria are met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsJgn_0arGwN0v00
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded on Wednesday: 'I will tell you we don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene'

Geene's latest comments come just three weeks after she was forced to publicly apologize for likening mask mandates to Jews being forced to wear gold stars during the Holocaust. She repeatedly stood by those May comments, but ended up apologizing.

Now she is again likening the dictatorship to Biden's coronavirus initiatives.

The American Jewish Congress, an advocacy group for the rights of Jewish people, released a statement Wednesday on Greene's comments, claiming she 'has no place in Congress.'

'Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to prove that there is no limit to her brutal trivialization of the Holocaust for her own personal politial power,' the group wrote.

It continued: 'The Holocaust and Jewish suffering is not a prop for her delusional views comparing efforts to save lives through vaccines with the most heinous, systematic state-sponsored slaughter of millions of innocent lives.'

In Tuesday remarks on the administration's coronavirus response and vaccination program, Biden said people who haven't received their COVID-19 shot should 'think twice.'

He also announced a new plan to have Americans spread the word about vaccines to their neighbors in a door-to-door campaign of region strike teams.

'We need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, at all times, door to door, knocking on doors to get help with remaining people protected from the virus,' Biden said.

COVID cases are up in nearly half of U.S. states, a new analysis showed, while the Delta variant, first detected in India, is responsible for 26 per cent of new cases.

The U.S. failed to hit Biden's goals to get 70 per cent of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4 and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by the same date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqOcF_0arGwN0v00

At least 67 per cent of American adults have received one shot.

Biden said is going to 'mobilize what I'm calling COVID-19 surge response teams.'

'These teams are made up of experts from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, CDC, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and elsewhere across our government other groups, and they're going to help states with particular problems, prevent, detect and respond to the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated people in communities with low vaccination rates,' the president detailed in his Tuesday remarks.

'We can't get complacent,' he warned. 'The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family and the people you care about the most is getting vaccinated.'

The White House has been on a push to get shots in arms – especially as several southern and southwestern states hover around the 50 per cent vaccinated mark.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

