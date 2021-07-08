NABJ Demands To Meet With ESPN Following Rachel Nichols Debacle
"ESPN’s response to the matter was even more appalling," NABJ stated.www.binnews.com
"ESPN’s response to the matter was even more appalling," NABJ stated.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com
Comments / 0