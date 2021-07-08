Cancel
Garfield County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS...WEST CENTRAL GARFIELD AND SOUTHWESTERN VALLEY COUNTIES At 126 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Devils Creek Rec Area, or 38 miles northwest of Jordan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Devils Creek Rec Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

