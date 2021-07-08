Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandy Springs, GA

Young contractors raise $125,000 for new Community Assistance Center facility

By Bob Pepalis
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 14 days ago

The Young Leadership Program of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia raised $125,000 that was donated to the Community Assistance Center (CAC) to build out its new branch office in south Sandy Springs.

More than 360 golfers took part in the 22nd annual golf classic held at the Flat Creek Country Club and Braelinn Golf Club in Peachtree City, which raised a record amount to help the CAC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdNWl_0arGvxNw00
Mike Dunham, left, AGC Georgia CEO, and Pam Jones, right, the CAC’s development director, stopped to chat at the golf tournament. (AGC-Georgia)

“The Center connects volunteers interested in helping community members in need. By building out the facility, this wonderful organization will be able to assist many more individuals and families in the future,” Machell Harper, AGC-GA’s director of Member Services, said.

The Young Leadership Program continues to seek contributions and donations for the CAC’s construction project on Northwood Drive in Sandy Springs, which is estimated to cost around $400,000. To donate, visit bit.ly/3dSQhYX . Funds are being placed into a designated account inside the AGC of Georgia Foundation Inc. for the project.

When the building that housed CAC’s south Sandy Springs branch was sold, the nonprofit organization took part in discussions with the developer, the city and other nonprofits. Now, a new development at the site will have room for CAC’s branch, storage rental and a park for local residents, the CAC said on its website .

The CAC branch will use 3,500 square feet of space for a food processing area, client choice market, waiting room and four interview rooms for CAC staff to screen clients. In addition to funds for lease payments, the CAC needs donations for food pantry equipment and fixtures, and furniture for client intake rooms and office operations, the website said.

CAC helps residents of Sandy Springs and Dunwoody with hunger and homelessness by providing assistance for basic needs such as utilities, food and clothing.

AGC Georgia is a statewide professional trade association representing the commercial construction industry in Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrX13_0arGvxNw00
Golfers in the Associated General Contractors of Georgia’s Young Leadership Program Golf Classic prepare to head out to play a round of golf in the tournament. (CAC)

The post Young contractors raise $125,000 for new Community Assistance Center facility appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
141
Followers
144
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Dunwoody, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Homelessness#Charity#Braelinn Golf Club#Cac#Agc Georgia#Agc Ga#Member Services#Georgia Foundation Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Charities
Related
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company

The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority approved a $1.8 million settlement with Holder Construction over a lawsuit and countersuits dealing with construction of City Springs. City Attorney Dan Lee at a July 20 meeting recommended that Mayor Rusty Paul and City Council, meeting as the authority, approve the settlement on the City Springs project. Council […] The post Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody completes sidewalk project

Dunwoody has completed a sidewalk project along Tilly Mill Road. The new 5-foot sidewalk is on the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road, according to a press release. As part of the project, the road was also widened to accommodate a new 4-foot wide bicycle lane on both […] The post Dunwoody completes sidewalk project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council

Brookhaven resident Marco Palma has announced a bid for the District 4 seat on Brookhaven’s City Council.  Palma, who co-founded Los Vecinos de Buford Highway and was previously the president of the tenants’ rights organization, announced his bid in a July 21 press release.  “I’ve decided to give back to the community that has given […] The post Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Former Dunwoody council member to run again

Former Dunwoody City Councilmember Terry Nall has announced a bid to return to the council.  Nall, who was elected to the council in 2011 and served for two terms, announced on July 20 that he will run for the District 1 post in this November’s election. The seat was formerly held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, […] The post Former Dunwoody council member to run again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

APS to require masks for upcoming school year

Atlanta Public Schools will require masks for students and staff in all schools and buildings when the school year starts Aug. 5. That includes during all indoor activities, along with on school buses. But masks will be not required for outdoor activities and while eating in the cafeteria. Download the full rules below. The schools […] The post APS to require masks for upcoming school year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to move forward with controversial $15M tax break for new development

After conflict with DeKalb County’s Development Authority, a developer is moving forward with the city of Brookhaven on a $15 million tax abatement for a new, multi-use project.  The Manor Druid Hills project, located at the intersection of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills roads, sits adjacent to the future Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus. The […] The post Brookhaven to move forward with controversial $15M tax break for new development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to host ‘civic dinners’ on racial equity

Brookhaven residents can now sign up to attend community dinners hosted by the city’s social justice commission to discuss racial equity.  The city started the Social Justice, Race and Equity Commission in September of 2020 following months of protests against racial inequity and police brutality in the city and the country. The commission is charged […] The post Brookhaven to host ‘civic dinners’ on racial equity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs hosts back-to-school pep rally, bash

Sandy Springs will be the scene for a Back-to-School Pep Rally and a Back to School Bash as parents and students prepare for the first day of classes in the Fulton County school system on Aug. 9. North Springs High hosts Back-to-School Pep Rally July 31 North Springs High School in Sandy Springs will be […] The post Sandy Springs hosts back-to-school pep rally, bash appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Yoga event to benefit Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy

Connect with your inner nature while supporting Mother Nature. A yoga event is set for this Thursday to benefit the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy (CNPC). The nonprofit group works to preserve the 48-mile section of the Chattahoochee River from Lake Lanier to the city of Atlanta, along with nearly 7,000 acres of parkland (including areas […] The post Yoga event to benefit Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’

Brookhaven’s first ever Restaurant Week will take place Aug. 2-8. More than 15 local restaurants are signed up to participate in the week-long event, according to a press release. Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinner menus ranging from $20-$55. Some restaurants will also offer three-course lunches for $15-$30. Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included. […] The post Brookhaven to hold first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody theater company receives $10,000 grant

Stage Door Theater has received a $10,000 grant to help them expand education and programming, according to a press release. The Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development that provides services and funding for Georgia’s art community, awarded the grant to the Dunwoody theater company. The GCA […] The post Dunwoody theater company receives $10,000 grant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

UPDATE: Planning Commission defers vote on Dunwoody Village rezoning

The Dunwoody Planning Commission has deferred a decision on the rezoning of two properties in the Dunwoody Village, giving some members of the city’s homeowners association extra time to search for county records they say prove the rezoning would violate a zoning condition from the 1970s.  “The records are there,” said Bob Fiscella, president of […] The post UPDATE: Planning Commission defers vote on Dunwoody Village rezoning appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Citizens Fire Academy restarts first classes since pandemic

Sandy Springs is restarting its Citizens Fire Academy after the pandemic caused program cancellations in 2020, with 18 residents already signed up to take part in the immersive, 8-week program. The Citizens Fire Academy educates participants about the Sandy Springs Fire Department and what it’s like to be a firefighter, said Reggie McClendon, community affairs […] The post Citizens Fire Academy restarts first classes since pandemic appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven parents worry new playground not safe for youngsters

When a new playground was announced for Murphey Candler Park, Thomas Eskew and his family were excited. The new playground was part of improvements listed in Brookhaven’s park bond, which voters approved in 2018. Eskew lived a few blocks away from the park, and visited often with his now 3 year old. In 2020 after […] The post Brookhaven parents worry new playground not safe for youngsters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody to start ‘Welcome Back Perimeter’ campaign in September

Dunwoody will invest in a marketing campaign to promote restaurants and shops as more people start to return to the office. During a July 12 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council approved $18,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) II funding to go towards a “Return to the Office” marketing campaign. The funding will […] The post Dunwoody to start ‘Welcome Back Perimeter’ campaign in September appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Restaurants grapple with worker shortage

If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast food joint lately, you’ve likely noticed “We’re Hiring” signs. That’s because local eateries are struggling to find employees to fill positions after the pandemic shutdown. Fast food restaurants like Cook Out are offering $12 an hour, bonuses, raises, and contributing to health insurance to attract employees. On a […] The post Restaurants grapple with worker shortage appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Solidarity Sandy Springs opens food pantry in new location

Solidarity Sandy Springs, which operates a food pantry to help families in need, has moved into a new location. On July 10, the nonprofit group celebrated opening at the Parkside Shops shopping center in Sandy Springs. The food pantry is located at 5920 Roswell Road, Suite C-212. Atlanta developer Jamestown owns the center and donated […] The post Solidarity Sandy Springs opens food pantry in new location appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

‘A hard act to follow,’ Dunwoody City Council recognizes Pam Tallmadge

July 12 will be known as Pam Tallmadge Day across the city of Dunwoody.  During a July 12 Dunwoody City Council meeting, the council issued a proclamation recognizing the District 1 council member, who was first elected to the council in 2015.  Tallmadge announced in June that she would resign effective July 15, so this […] The post ‘A hard act to follow,’ Dunwoody City Council recognizes Pam Tallmadge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Body discovered in Peachtree Creek

A body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in Peachtree Creek. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to a call at 2300 Peachtree Road in Buckhead around 4:48 p.m. “Upon arrival, officers were advised that a human body had been located in a nearby creek … Neither the sex nor race of the person located could […] The post Body discovered in Peachtree Creek appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade!

No words can express the wonderful day we had in Dunwoody on July 5th, 2021! A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Reporter Newspapers. Standing ovation to all our sponsors. This parade cannot function without your support. The parade committee, what a superb job: Matt Weber, Connie Cavanaugh, Bob Fiscella, […] The post Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade! appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy