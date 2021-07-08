Cancel
Whipple-Blown 7.3L Ford V8 Roars Past 1,650 HP

By Caleb Jacobs
thedrive
 14 days ago
Even at the wheels, this Godzilla-swapped Fox Body Mustang makes 1,485 hp. While Ford fervently develops its Megazilla crate engine, independent shops keep tweaking the already available 7.3-liter pushrod lump to produce wicked power numbers. Brian Wolfe and everyone else at Willis Performance Enterprises have toyed with all sorts of hardware and tuning, pushing their Fox Body Mustang project to a whopping 1,485 horsepower at the wheels with a 9,000-rpm pull on the hub dyno. Both of those numbers are pretty wicked, I'd say.

www.thedrive.com

New York City, NY
One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

