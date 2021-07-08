BioPhotas Inc., Manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES, Announces Launch of Hair Restoration LED Light Therapy Device
BioPhotas, Inc., a market leader in therapeutic LED light therapy devices, announced today a major product line extension to the company’s award-winning Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices. The all-in-one Celluma RESTORE is the first LED device FDA-cleared for over-the-counter (OTC) use to treat three common concerns of the mature individual in a single device: hair loss, aging skin, and general pain conditions. This is the 14th model in the Celluma SERIES.www.chiroeco.com
