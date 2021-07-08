Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

BioPhotas Inc., Manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES, Announces Launch of Hair Restoration LED Light Therapy Device

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBioPhotas, Inc., a market leader in therapeutic LED light therapy devices, announced today a major product line extension to the company’s award-winning Celluma SERIES of light therapy devices. The all-in-one Celluma RESTORE is the first LED device FDA-cleared for over-the-counter (OTC) use to treat three common concerns of the mature individual in a single device: hair loss, aging skin, and general pain conditions. This is the 14th model in the Celluma SERIES.

