How the Wisdom of the Older Generation Can Strip Limitations and Point to Longevity

By Teresa Beshwate
sixtyandme.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I were out of state, celebrating our wedding anniversary when his heart stopped beating. I was 39 years old and suddenly, despite my best efforts, I was a widow. I had no clue how I was going to navigate this unfamiliar territory. A support group didn’t feel...

sixtyandme.com

HealthThrive Global

Resistance and How to Transform Limiting Beliefs

It’s common and easy to waste time and energy, and reduce our power by resisting change. Everything we take for granted is constantly changing. The formation of the clouds in the sky at this moment is unique and will never be repeated. Every cell in our bodies is replaced every seven years. Our planet and the universe are in a state of continual, inconceivable transformation. One way to cut through the boredom or sense of being in a rut in meditation practice is to bring to mind that this breath, each breath, right now is actually new, has never happened before and will never occur again.
LifestyleKATU.com

How To Be A Generator Of Joy!

Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore was back on the show today to share how to be a generator of joy! A multi-patented serial entrepreneur, Barry was afflicted suddenly with a crippling disease that left him completely paralyzed overnight. But his decision to use this experience to re-make his life and the lives of others has opened a unique opportunity to find JOY in living regardless of circumstance. To check out his book "The Joy Of Living" and for more tips from Barry, you can go to his website by clicking here!
Societysixtyandme.com

Wise Women Choose What Is in Season

So far, I have written three articles that addressed the importance of feeling a sense of purpose in life, describing the three pillars that can ignite and cultivate your purpose. We have explored:. Your relationship with your own wisdom and guidance;. Your relationship with creating with life;. Your relationship with...
SocietyBuffalo News

Letter: Not all millennials deserve criticism from older generation

I would like to kindly educate that not all “millennial” aged young adults are insensitive and practice ageism by using the term “boomer” as a negative label. I am a 28-year-old married woman, I own my own home, and work full time as a registered nurse in this community. I bring flowers and leftovers to my elderly neighbors, pay it forward in the coffee drive-thru line, send handwritten thank you cards, recycle and support local businesses.
KidsPosted by
The Atlantic

American Parents Are Way Too Focused on Their Kids’ Self-Esteem

For two kids who share so much of their DNA, my children couldn’t be more different in their displays of self-confidence. My 7-year-old recently got toothpaste on her dress while brushing her teeth, and in response, she burst into tears, dropped to the floor, and rolled around screaming, “I’m the worst person ever!” My 10-year-old, however, acts as though his knowledge already surpasses that of Albert Einstein. Whenever we point out that he’s wrong about something, he disagrees, as if the number of moons orbiting Jupiter is a matter of opinion. Sometimes I wonder if my daughter’s self-esteem is too low and my son’s is too high. How important is having the right amount of self-esteem? Does the right amount even exist?
CharitiesThrive Global

How the Next Generation is Reshaping Philanthropy

Philanthropy is constantly evolving, and in order to keep up with the changes, people need to be willing to change as well. Generational wealth is developing more and more these days, and with that comes the ability to input that wealth into positive change. As a result, more and more charities are popping up, and more and more people are needing help. With the world experiencing changes in its environment, population, and the health and well-being of others, there is no better time than now to get involved with being of assistance. It has been previously assumed that older generations are the bulk of donating, but the next generation is actually taking philanthropy into their own hands and changing the way it works. Below we will take a look at some of the different ways the next generation is reshaping philanthropy.
Electronicscapradio.org

Joy Generator: How Soothing Sounds Can Bring Inner Peace

NPR's Joy Generator offers calming sounds to put your brain and heart at ease. How can sounds bring inner peace? One answer might be something known as A.S.M.R.: autonomous sensory meridian response. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Joy Generator offers calming sounds to put your brain...
Relationship AdviceCleveland Scene

10 Best Senior Dating Sites That Older People Can Use for Free

Senior dating is becoming increasingly popular among older people. With grown-up kids and heading into retirement, most seniors don’t have as many obligations as they once did. Therefore, they have more time for themselves, and they get to spend it however they like. At this time in their life, plenty...
Mental HealthKATU.com

"Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering"

Who wouldn’t want a better memory? Neurologist and neuroscientist Scott Small. MD, author of the new book Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering, has dedicated his career to understanding why memory forsakes us. Until recently, most everyone—memory scientists included—believed that forgetting served no purpose. But new research in psychology, neurobiology, medicine, and computer science tells a different story. He joined us to share why forgetting is not a failure of our minds. It’s not even a benign glitch. It is, in fact, good for us—and, alongside memory, it is a required function for our minds to work best.
Home & Gardenbigsandymountaineer.com

Thoughts with Zoe

I needed a break. A break from dry brown land. A break for high heat. A break from discouragement and depression. I went and visited my sister, Dena, in Billings. I knew she would have a lush green yard, and she and I would find numerous reasons to laugh and celebrate. With the frustrations we are all having right now because of the grass-hopers, the heat, and the outcome of a horrible storm, the trouble is we sit in our air-conditioned homes and wait for a different outcome. There are oases out there; plan to go and have a mini-vacation, even if it's just a few hours or overnight. Go where there is beauty and laughter. Do something to feed the soul and find a way to breathe in. God will meet you. While I was there, I got up early while everyone was sleeping and wandered around in her garden barefoot. It was cool to my skin. It was beautiful!
Books & Literatureyoursun.com

You embody one of 'The Seven Gifts' that inspire humanity

A “Gift Map” featuring assorted images, from a humpback whale to a set of salt and pepper shakers, greets you when you open this book. It’s a funny little teaser (gorgeously illustrated Syed Muhammed Waqas) that draws you in and makes you want to begin reading, and it perfectly encapsulates the beauty and whimsy of “The Seven Gifts” (HenschelHAUS Publishing, Inc) by the introspective author David B. Whitacre.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Rethinking Mindfulness

Like Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” mindfulness teaches us to focus on the moments of life, respect the natural world, and integrate mind and body. Surely valuable, those practices may overemphasize themes of self-management and private well-being, which American culture already idealizes. An equally important focus for meditation is the renewal...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Here’s How to Love and Accept Your Authentic Being

Learning to love and accept ourselves can be challenging to accomplish, especially if we’ve had trauma in our past. Unfortunately, we all record the voices of others who have made negative comments to us and replay them repeatedly. The ego internalizes the negativity and believes the words are valid. This process is the cause of our self-loathing and self-doubt.
ScienceForbes

How Snarky Feedback Can Help You Get Better, Not Just Older

Helping leaders thrive in our VUCA world with science—neuroscience, behavior change & lean communications®. www.connectconsultinggroup.com. “Think positive thoughts.” “Have positive self-talk with yourself.” “Set positive goals.”. As a coach, I encourage my clients, myself and others to take these positive steps and others. In my experience, having a positive perspective...
AppleThrive Global

6 Morning Habits That Will Change Your Life

Morning prepares us to either be ready for creative ideas or to become numb and foolish, just trampling on our day. Some of us identify as “morning people” while others are not; Still, it doesn’t matter what time we wake up but what we do with that hour. Creative people live life in different ways, but perhaps none is more important than what they do in their morning hours.
Healthstarpublications.online

The Id, the Ego, and the Superego

We have heard about the riots that sometimes break out in Europe after soccer matches. Often we wonder why people can react so severely to a sporting match. It is actually predictable behavior. About 100 years ago Sigmund Freud wrote about the id, the ego and the superego. The id...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.

