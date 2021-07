Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton book series, has revealed that her father and sister have been killed during a traffic pile-up in Utah.“I have lost my father and my sister,” Ms Quinn said in a post on Facebook, “because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway.”She continued: “Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit ... I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve.”The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed to local news...