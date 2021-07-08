Greg Hardy Launches A Scathing Attack On “Ex-Con” Derrick Lewis

UFC president Dana White believes that heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy is being overlooked by media and fans ahead of UFC 264. Hardy takes on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout at Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event. For Hardy, he will be looking to get back into the win column after being stopped for the first time in his MMA career his last time out against Marcin Tybura. A member of the UFC heavyweight division roster since 2019, Hardy has gone 4-3, 1 NC overall in the UFC so far. Despite a winning record in the UFC, however, Hardy has still been considered a disappointment by some fans and media as he hasn’t been able to take the next step in his MMA career and become a true contender. White, though, is pleased with what he’s seen from “The Prince of War” so far during his run inside the Octagon.
