Greg Hardy Launches A Scathing Attack On “Ex-Con” Derrick Lewis

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has launched a scathing attack on top contender Derrick Lewis and has promised to “put him down.”. Hardy’s latest comments on his feud with Lewis come ahead of his main card fight against Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 this weekend. After back-to-back wins against Maurice Greene...

www.mmanews.com

Related
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss' Greg Hardy suffers punishing blow, knockout at UFC 264

Former Ole Miss defensive end Greg Hardy suffered a punishing blow at the hands of Tai Tuivasa in a UFC 264 fight on Saturday night. Hardy, 32, suffered the second knockout loss of his career, as Tuivasa, of Sydney, put him down with a counter left hook just 67 seconds into their heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, ESPN reported. The finish came after Hardy rocked Tuivasa with a right hand and aggressively moved forward for a finish. Tuivasa regained his footing and threw the perfect two-punch counter to put Hardy on his back.
UFCNBC Sports

Greg Hardy knocked out in a minute in UFC fight

Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Former Panthers DE Greg Hardy gets KO'd in UFC match

Greg Hardy may be the greatest regret in Panthers franchise history. The former Carolina defensive end was an accomplished pass rusher during his brief NFL career, but he turned out to be an abusive, violent monster. Those instincts have served him well in his new career as a UFC fighter, but they didn’t help him in his Saturday night match against Tai Tuivasa.
UFCComicBook

WATCH: Greg Hardy Knocked Out By Tai Tuivasa At UFC 264

Greg Hardy got absolutely rocked by Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. This fight had some juice behind it coming into the evening. The former NFL player thought his rise would continue but nothing is ever a sure thing in the world of MMA. Hardy was billing himself as the Prince of War and looked to get this thing over. T-Mobile Arena exploded when his challenger entered to Wannabe by the Spice Girls. (A direct shot if I’ve ever seen one!) Quickly into the fight, things flipped for the former Dallas Cowboy. Before exiting the cage, Tuivasa had a massive celebration. He got on top of the barrier and chugged a beer from a shoe. This leaves Hardy in a bit of a grey area going forward. His momentum has slowed considerably and many of the fans were hoping to see him stopped and got their wish. So, tonight’s strangeness continues to roll on. What could be coming when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier hit the Octagon later tonight.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 264 results: Tai Tuivasa demolishes Greg Hardy in just 67 seconds with devastating knockout

Tai Tuivasa was ready for a war but he only needed 67 seconds to put ex-NFL player Greg Hardy away with a devastating first-round knockout on the UFC 264 main card. The always entertaining Australian was dancing to the octagon after walking out to the Spice Girls and he continued the party in the cage as he started throwing punches with Hardy as soon as the action got started.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Greg Hardy reacts following first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264: “I have to stop making rookie mistakes”

UFC heavyweight and former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy reacted following his first-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy rocked Tuivasa with punches and his legs started to go, but Hardy made a mistake and rushed in with his chin exposed and Tuivasa caught him with a massive counter shot and knocked him out. It was the third straight win for Tuivasa by knockout following wins over Harry Hunsucker and Stefan Struve in his last two fights. As for Hardy, this was his second straight knockout defeat after he was stopped by Marcin Tybura his last time out.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Best Twitter reactions to Greg Hardy’s brutal UFC 264 knockout

Twitter did its thing when former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy hit the canvas in a brutal knockout in his latest UFC bout. Things did not go according to plan for former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy in his latest bout at UFC 264. The aspiring contender was sent to the canvas by Tai Tuivasa in a quick first-round knockout that wasn’t really in the script.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Greg Hardy assures you, he’s not a ‘quitter’ (Video)

Greg Hardy wants everyone to know he is not a quitter. Pro football player turned UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy believes in the power of his hands and his stamina. Frustrated that he’s been labeled a quitter, Hardy is having a tough time with the criticism. “Some people think that I’m...
UFCmymmanews.com

Tai Tuivasa gets stunned early, finishes Greg Hardy coming in at UFC 264

The score will finally be settled when former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier meets former UFC & Cage Warriors champ-champ Conor McGregor for the third time tonight, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UFC 264. A pair of top five welterweights, Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, clash in the co-main...
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 264 Results: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy play-by-play, live blog, video highlights

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy is the next fight on the UFC 264 PPV main card. + and fight fans can watch every fight live (and replays) by purchasing here on the ESPN website. We’ll also be providing play-by-play updates and live blog for every UFC 264 main card fight as it happens, including Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy right now.
UFCMMAmania.com

Tai Tuivasa roasts ‘Prince of f—k all’ Greg Hardy: ‘I’m a man, I hit back’

Tai Tuivasa is more than happy to pound on Greg Hardy and pound back spiked shoeys. Tuivasa (12-3) took to Instagram on Monday to remind Hardy (7-4-0-1) what happened when they clashed at UFC 264: “Poirier vs. McGregor 3” (watch here). The post came five days after Hardy claimed he had Tuivasa doing the “chicken dance” during their fight inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Tai Tuivasa does a shooey after KOing Greg Hardy (Video)

In a matchup between powerful UFC heavyweights, Tai Tuivasa got the knockout finish over Greg Hardy at UFC 264. Greg Hardy was the one who wanted him and Tai Tuivasa to meet in the center of the octagon, but Tuivasa was the one who stole the show with an explosive left hook off a counter that dropped Hardy and ended the fight just minutes in.
UFCthemanual.com

Everything You Need to Know About Greg Hardy Before UFC 264

UFC 264 is happening this evening, and everybody is lining up to see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier settle their 1-1 score with a trilogy bout — but there are some other great matchups on deck. Also on the main card is NFL player-turned-MMA-fighter Greg Hardy, who is facing Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight contest. Here’s everything to know about Hardy before the fight.
UFCmymmanews.com

Greg Hardy is being overlooked by media and fans ahead of UFC 264, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White believes that heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy is being overlooked by media and fans ahead of UFC 264. Hardy takes on Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout at Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event. For Hardy, he will be looking to get back into the win column after being stopped for the first time in his MMA career his last time out against Marcin Tybura. A member of the UFC heavyweight division roster since 2019, Hardy has gone 4-3, 1 NC overall in the UFC so far. Despite a winning record in the UFC, however, Hardy has still been considered a disappointment by some fans and media as he hasn’t been able to take the next step in his MMA career and become a true contender. White, though, is pleased with what he’s seen from “The Prince of War” so far during his run inside the Octagon.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accused Of Illegal Crime By UFC Star

Greg Hardy was shaken up by the words of Derrick Lewis who came at him when he was a UFC newcomer. Now, he plans on making “The Black Beast” pay. Will this all be futile or will it work out in his favor? CM Punk Gets Big Win After Drug Test Leaks.
UFCPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Greg Hardy Getting Knocked Out

Former NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy had a rough evening at UFC 264 on Saturday night. Hardy, 32, did not last in the octagon for very long. The former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa roughly one minute into their fight.

