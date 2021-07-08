Major Change Announced For All New York Drivers
A new law has gone into effect that impacts many drivers across New York State. Last Tuesday, the New York State Driver's License Suspension Reform Act became official. "Limits the grounds for the suspension of a driver's license; provides for additional notification when a person is required to make an appearance; requires income based payment plans to be available for fines, fees and mandatory surcharges incurred as a result of a violation of the vehicle and traffic law and makes conforming changes," a summary for the bill states.wblk.com
