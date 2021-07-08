Major Change Announced For All New York Drivers

COVID-19 rates in Western New York are on the rise and unvaccinated people are at risk. We were so ready for "outside" to finally re-open again, but authorities are warning us that the danger still exists. It's easy to get caught up in being active again, however, we are seeing a rise in infections. The current COVID-19 infection rate in WNY is 1.4 percent, according to WIVB. Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, told the television station that 90 percent of the new cases are in people who have not been vaccinated. He also said that all the people who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.