Wimbledon, ND

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, 3 newcomers in semifinals

By The Associated Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic. The other three players left — No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland — had never even reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club before. Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 U.S. Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown — and third in a row — and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.

