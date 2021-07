The Golden State Warriors own the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. There’s still no knowing what the Dubs will do with their two lottery picks. They can select two quality rookies in this deep 2021 class or try to package those picks to land a more NBA-ready star who could help them win now. Nonetheless, Golden State has been doing its due diligence on these prospects. Among those linked as a possible target for the Warriors is Baylor guard Davion Mitchell.