‘Leave My Broke-Ass Alone,’ Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Being On Sister’s Payroll
Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out once again on her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship, telling people to leave her “broke-ass alone.”. The younger Spears posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail article, a story which claims that she is the only member of the pop singer’s family who is not on the payroll, to her Instagram story on Tuesday. She captioned it, "Facts…. now leave my broke-ass alone."www.oxygen.com
Comments / 0