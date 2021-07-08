Solid State Logic Debuts LMC+ Plug-in

SKOKIE, IL, JULY 20, 2021 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces two new party-line (PL) intercom kits that utilize Dante® Audio-over-IP networking. These new kits allow customers to purchase a bundle of Studio Technologies intercom products at a reduced price point. The Party-Line Intercom Kit 1 (DPL-KIT-01) includes a Model 5421 Dante Intercom Audio Engine and four Model 372A Intercom Beltpacks. Party-Line Intercom Kit 2 (DPL-KIT-02) again includes a Model 5421 Dante Intercom Audio Engine but with four Model 373A Intercom Beltpacks. These new offerings enable personnel to easily implement a high-performance, Dante-enabled PL intercom system in fixed and mobile broadcast facilities, post-production studios, commercial and educational theater environments, industrial, and general entertainment applications.
