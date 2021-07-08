O’Malley Explains Why Peer Fighters Are “Jealous” Of Him

Sean O’Malley has grabbed the attention of the world, but being popular comes with its own share of criticism from fellow fighters and fans alike. Sean O’Malley is already a superstar in his own right despite not being a ranked fighter. Many believe he is the next big thing and could reach the popularity height of perhaps Conor McGregor. His flashy style, whether it’s his dress sense or his fighting style inside the Octagon, has caught the attention of the world. Not to mention, his highlight-reel knockouts, including spinning kicks and one-punch KO power have made him a must-watch fight whenever “The Suga Show” is in town.