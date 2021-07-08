Cancel
Viera Costco is on its way

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction on the Viera Costco off I-95 at Pineda Causeway is in full swing today despite the weather. The membership-only big-box retailer is expected to open in the fall of this year, according to a company representative.

