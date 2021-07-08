Cancel
Every Look From Maison Margiela Couture Fall 2021

By Maya Layne
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. "Artisanal," the name of Maison Margiela's Couture Fall 2021 Collection was released in a fantastically strange film. Directed by Oliver Dahan, of Oscar award-winning film La Vie en Rose and based on a concept by John Galliano, the hour and a half long film is categorized as a folk horror tale.

John Galliano
