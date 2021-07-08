Every Look From Maison Margiela Couture Fall 2021

Supermodels and ball outfits: Kim Jones is experiencing the high fashion dream. His second such assortment for Fendi was caught in an emotive film, which saw any semblance of Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Amber Valletta look mysteriously into the camera as they drifted around a Roman performance center set in dresses reminiscent of the stone and sculptures of the Eternal City. It was shot by Luca Guadagnino—the Call Me by Your Name chief, whose component films Silvia Venturini Fendi in some cases delivers—and scored by Max Richter. Kim Kardashian, who turned out to be visiting the area while Jones was shooting, got an early see.