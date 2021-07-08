New York Film Academy Relies on DaVinci Resolve’s Fairlight for Audio Post Courses

Campari returns with new Red Diaries 2021 project: Fellini Forward, an ode to Federico Fellini. MILAN, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries with Fellini Forward; a pioneering project exploring the late Federico Fellini's creative genius using new technology and machine learning to emulate the works of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time in a new and unique short movie set in Rome. A one-of-a-kind documentary following the process will be launched at Venice Film Festival on the 7th September and New York Film Festival on the 29th September. The documentary will then be released on an on-demand (SVOD) platform in selected markets allowing everyone to explore the future of cinema and creativity.