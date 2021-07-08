Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

New York Film Academy Relies on DaVinci Resolve’s Fairlight for Audio Post Courses

By Authors
mixonline.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont, CA – July 8, 2021 – Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve’s Fairlight audio post production tools are being used by New York Film Academy’s Los Angeles campus as part of the sound department’s curriculum. The software helped Head of the Sound Department, Huch Platt, and his students pivot to remote learning in 2020 when they needed to quickly find a way to access professional post production tools at home.

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#New York Film Academy#The Sound Department#Blackmagic Design#Vfx#Ultra#Gold Coast#Bfa#Nyfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Distance Education
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Technologymixonline.com

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre Calls on Pliant Technologies’ MicroCom XR

Lightweight, Easy-to-Operate Wireless Intercom Proves Reliable for Backstage and Front of House Communication. MANDURAH, AUSTRALIA, JULY 13, 2021 — Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, also known as ManPAC, is a national leader in the curation and presentation of quality arts and cultural experiences that appeal to local artists and the community as a whole. Head of Staging Ciaron McCormack relies on Pliant Technologies MicroCom XR digital wireless intercom system to provide production staff with a dependable communication solution to put on ManPAC’s high-quality events.
New York City, NYfilmlinc.org

New York Asian Film Festival 2021

Tickets go on sale Friday! For in-person NYC tickets, click the “Schedule” or “Films” tab above. For nationwide virtual tickets, visit our Virtual Cinema. The 20th edition of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), a hybrid event with NYAFF’s largest film lineup to date, will screen over 60 films, both virtually and in-person, to audiences in New York and across the country from August 6 – 22, 2021.
MoviesKPVI Newschannel 6

Experience The Future Of Cinema, As Campari Creates The First Short Film Made With Artificial Intelligence Inspired By The Creative Genius Of Fellini

Campari returns with new Red Diaries 2021 project: Fellini Forward, an ode to Federico Fellini. MILAN, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries with Fellini Forward; a pioneering project exploring the late Federico Fellini's creative genius using new technology and machine learning to emulate the works of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time in a new and unique short movie set in Rome. A one-of-a-kind documentary following the process will be launched at Venice Film Festival on the 7th September and New York Film Festival on the 29th September. The documentary will then be released on an on-demand (SVOD) platform in selected markets allowing everyone to explore the future of cinema and creativity.
Softwaremixonline.com

BandLab 10.0 Launches with New Features, Major Revamps

New York, NY (July 15, 2021)—Music production/social media platform BandLab Technologies has released its latest update, BandLab 10.0, adding a new sampler, a major redesign of its Mix Editor, expanded mastering offerings and multiple requested social media features. Envisioned as a cross-platform music creation platform that combines social networking features...
Moviesawardswatch.com

20th New York Asian Film Festival announces opening film, additional titles, Ann Hui as Variety Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

The New York Asian Film Foundation and Film at Lincoln Center have unveiled further highlights of the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), including the Opening film, lifetime award honorees, the competition lineup, the inaugural Asian American Focus and additional films. The Festival will screen over 60 films, both virtually and in person, to audiences in New York and across the country from August 6 – 22, 2021.
Moviestvtechnology.com

PBS Takes Annual Short Film Festival Virtual

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va.—PBS has added a virtual twist to its 10th Annual Short Film Festival, enabling audiences to view curated stories by independent filmmakers via the immersive WebXR beta experience “Screen on the Green.”. The festival, running from July 12 to Aug. 31, added the new virtual reality dimension to...
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon and Universal strike major Prime Video and IMDb TV movie deal

Only days after revealing a deal that will bring its newly released movies to Peacock, Universal Pictures has announced another deal, this one with Amazon. Under this arrangement, Universal Pictures’ future theatrical movies will be available exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform after they leave Peacock, which gets the first exclusive streaming window for the content.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Sciencehypebeast.com

National Geographic Details New Evidence on Missing Ancient Continent Submerged Beneath New Zealand

National Geographic has just published a new article that takes a closer look at the mysterious eighth continent Zealandia, or Te Riu-a-Māui. The idea of the eighth landmass presented itself as early as the mid-’90s, where Zealandia, a continent almost the size of Australia is submerged with New Zealand its only part to exist above sea level. “Continents are sort of like icebergs,” says study author Keith Klepeis, a structural geologist at the University of Vermont. “What you see at the surface is not really the full extent of the beast.”
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Philadelphia, PAmixonline.com

Inside the Live Sound of Live Aid, Part 2: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA—By the time the US half of Live Aid kicked off at noon on July 13, 1985, the UK edition [See Part 1] had already been rocking for five hours, but given everything that happened before the US show even started, it was as if the entire production had been running a marathon for days.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Warner Bros To Release 10 Films Exclusively For HBO Max

Warner Bros. plans to produce 10 movies for HBO Max for release in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement Thursday during AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call. WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T and is also pending a merger with Discovery Inc. “The motion picture format absolutely matters, and it matters...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

20th New York Asian Film Festival Screens Several South Korean Films

The 20th edition of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) takes place from August 6 to 22 with in-person programming at Film at Lincoln Center and SVA Theatre, as well as options to view some films virtually. Following a fully virtual 19th edition, NYAFF will present almost half of this year’s 60+ titles in person.
Technologymixonline.com

msm Studio Group Revamps its PMC-Based Dolby Atmos Room

High-end media production company msm Studio Group has confirmed its commitment to Dolby Atmos Music by ensuring that its recently redesigned main studio is equipped with a PMC monitoring system – the reference standard for Dolby Atmos Music Mixing. Opened in 1991, msm has long been at the forefront of...
Entertainmentmixonline.com

Medieval Concert Hall ‘De Bijloke’ Updates with d&b

Gent, Belgium (July 13, 2021)—Billed as the oldest building in the world that permanently serves as a concert hall, De Bijloke in Gent, Belgium was originally built in the 13th century as a hospital. Having hosted jazz, classical music and theater presentations since the 1980s, the venue recently installed a brand-new d&b audiotechnik sound system as part of a major refurbishment project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy