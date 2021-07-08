New York Film Academy Relies on DaVinci Resolve’s Fairlight for Audio Post Courses
Fremont, CA – July 8, 2021 – Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve’s Fairlight audio post production tools are being used by New York Film Academy’s Los Angeles campus as part of the sound department’s curriculum. The software helped Head of the Sound Department, Huch Platt, and his students pivot to remote learning in 2020 when they needed to quickly find a way to access professional post production tools at home.www.mixonline.com
